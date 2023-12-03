Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023 Results LIVE: From CM Gehlot To Vasundhara Raje Scindia, Here's How Big Netas Are Performing

Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje and current CM Ashok Gehlot. |

Assembly Election Results 2023 | MP| Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram https://t.co/66yrOOZN0Q — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) December 3, 2023

The fate of Rajasthan's 200-member state assembly will be unveiled on Sunday (Dec 3), with this outcome potentially setting the stage for the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls. Interestingly, no party has registered consecutive wins in Rajasthan elections since 1998. The power dynamics in Jaipur have consistently shifted between the BJP and the Congress, making this election a pivotal moment. All eyes have been set this year on Congress, to see whether this tradition breaks.

Traditional BJP vs Congress War

The political seesaw in Rajasthan has seen power oscillate between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress. This electoral tug-of-war continues to define the state's political landscape.

With the counting of votes underway, the question arises: Will Rajasthan maintain its 25-year-old tradition of no consecutive victories, or is a shift imminent in the state's political dynamics?

5 Crore Voters To Elect Leaders From 1,875 Candidates

The November 25 polls witnessed a significant electoral exercise, involving 1,875 candidates vying for the support of over 5 crore voters in the 200-member state assembly.

Political Heavyweights

Prominent figures such as incumbent Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, former CM Vasundhara Raje Scindia, Sachin Pilot and Rajyavardhan Rathore are among the key contenders whose political destinies hinge on the outcomes of this crucial assembly election.