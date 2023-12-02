Rajasthan Elections 2023: Amid Confusion In Exit-Polls, Congress & BJP Plan Meeting Rounds After Results

Vasundhara Raje (left) Ashok Gehlot (right) |

Jaipur: Looking at the confused exit poll results, the major political parties BJP and Congress have started setting the fielding for political situation after the results. Senior leaders like CM Ashok Gehlot and former CM Vasundhara Raje have met Governor Kalraj Mishra. Amid all this, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has decided that it will not extend unconditional support to the party forming the government.

A close contest was being expected in Rajasthan and the results of exit polls have confused everyone right from the parties to the common man and looking at this the political activities have intensified in the state.

The political managers of both parties are getting in touch with the probable winning candidates among the independents and other parties. Former CM Vasundhara Raje met Governor Kalraj Mishra on Friday and on Thursday it was CM Ashok Gehlot who met with the Governor.

These meetings were claimed to be just courtesy calls but the timing of the meetings had political implications especially in the case of Vasundhara Raje as this time BJP had contested the elections without declaring the CM's face.

Vasundhara Raje also met senior RSS officials at Bharti Bhawan in Jaipur on Friday. This meeting is also considered important before the election results. As per the source she is also in touch with many independents.

On the other hand, CM Ashok Gehlot is also active for the last two days. Since the exit poll trends came out, many candidates have come to meet Gehlot.

Gehlot has also contacted rebel candidates, independents, and candidates of other parties who are considered strong. A senior Congress leader said that one does not match the political acumen of CM Ashok Gehlot and he has already started his homework.

BSP says no unconditional support this time

In the meantime, BSP, which has suffered the plight of its MLAs joining Congress twice, has decided this time that the party will support only if its MLAs made ministers in the government.

State party president Bhagwan Singh Baba has said that the party gave unconditional support to Congress twice but both times Congress betrayed us by getting the MLAs to switch parties. In such a situation, this time party president Mayawati has decided that unconditional support will not be given. Support will be given to the party forming the government only on the condition that the winning MLAs of BSP are made ministers in the government.

Notably, six BSP MLAs had switched to Congress in 2019 and four of them have become Congress candidates this time and the same thing happened after the election of 2008.