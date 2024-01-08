Instead Of 'Danda' Police Now Need To Work With 'Data': PM Modi At DGP-IGP Conference In Jaipur

PM Modi At DGP-IGP Conference In Jaipur | Twitter

Addressing the 58th All India Conference of Director Generals/Inspector Generals of Police in Jaipur on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi exhorted the Police chiefs to think imaginatively to convey the emotional spirit behind the newly enacted laws to different sections of society. He said, "New criminal laws were framed with the spirit of ‘Citizen First, Dignity First, and Justice First’, and instead of working with ‘danda’, Police now needs to work with ‘Data’."

"Enactment of these laws was paradigm shift in criminal justice system"

Discussing the enactment of the new criminal laws, the Prime Minister said that the enactment of these laws was a paradigm shift in the criminal justice system. He laid special focus on sensitising women and girls about their rights and protection provided to them under the new Criminal Laws. He exhorted the Police to focus on women's safety by ensuring that women could work fearlessly ‘kabhi bhi aur kahin bhi’ (anywhere, anytime).

The PM, along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, attended the three-day conference extensively and remained in all the working sessions with police officials. The Prime Minister underscored the need to reinforce the positive image of the police in citizens. He advised the use of social media at the Police Station level for disseminating positive information and messages for the benefit of citizens.

Over the last two days, took part in the DGP/IGP conference. We had extensive deliberations on ways to make policing more modern and data oriented. We also discussed ways on furthering public safety and increasing connect with the people, especially in remote areas.… pic.twitter.com/kwj3WAaMCK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 7, 2024

PM suggests conducting sports events to strengthen citizen-police connect

He also suggested using social media for disseminating advance information on natural calamities and disaster relief. He also suggested organizing various sports events as a way to strengthen citizen-police connect. He also urged government officials to stay in border villages to establish a better ‘connect’ with the local populace, as these border villages were the ‘first villages’ of India.

Highlighting the success of India’s first solar mission - Aditya-L1 and the swift rescue of 21 crew members from the hijacked vessel in the Arabian Sea by the Indian Navy, the Prime Minister said that such achievements show that India is emerging as a major power in the world. He said that Aditya-L1's success is similar to the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. He also exuded pride in the Indian Navy’s successful operation. He added that in line with the improving global profile and increasing national strength of the country, the Indian police should transform itself into a modern and world-class police force to realize the vision of a developed India by 2047.

Police Medal distributed

The Prime Minister also distributed the Police Medal for Distinguished Services and concluded the three-day DGP/IGP Conference in Jaipur. Like previous years, the Conference was held in hybrid mode with over 500 Police officers of various ranks attending from different places across the country. The Conference deliberated on critical components of national security, including the newly enacted major criminal laws, counter-terrorism strategies, left-wing extremism, emerging cyber threats, worldwide counter-radicalization initiatives, etc