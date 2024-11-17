 Insect Found In Sambar Served In Vande Bharat Express
Insect Found In Sambar Served In Vande Bharat Express

A passenger was travelling in 20666 Tirunelveli-Chennai Egmore Vande Bharat Express found insect in the Sambar. He lodged complaint when the train left Madurai station.

Vande Bharat | FPJ

A passenger aboard a Vande Bharat Express made a complaint of an insect found in a sambar served during the train journey. The railways issued clarification following the incident and apologised to the passenger.

News agency ANI quoted officials who said that the Onboard Manager, Chief Catering Inspector (CIR), Chief Commercial Inspector (CCI) and Assistant Commercial Manager (ACM) inspected the food. It was reportedly provided by Brindavan Food Products, a Tirunelveli-based kitchen.

It was found that insect was stuck to the lid of the food container.

The officials have now assured action against the food provider.

The railways have said that contaminated food packet was sent to Dindigul Health Inspector. The statement further said that a detailed assessment of the little pantry area of the train found that it was clean and there were no signs of insects.

"To further investigate the source of the contamination, a joint inspection was conducted by the Food Safety Officer, Health Inspector, and Chief Commercial Inspector from Tirunelveli at the base kitchen. Food samples were collected and sent for testing," the statement mentioned.

Brindavan Food Products has been asked to pay-up Rs 50,000 as fine and railways are mulling further action.

