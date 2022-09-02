INS Vikrant: Here are all the numbers you need to know about India's first indigenous aircraft carrier

INS Vikrant- First Indian built aircraft carrier | Photo: Representative Image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commissioned India's first indigenous aircraft carrier IAC Vikrant at Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi on Friday.

Here are some interesting numbers for you:

262 meters long and 62 meters broad

The largest warship ever constructed in India, the INS Vikrant, is 262 metres long and 62 metres broad. It will follow INS Vikramaditya, which was constructed on a Russian basis, as the nation's second aircraft carrier.

Can house 30 aircraft

30 aircraft may be housed on board the 1,600 crew person INS Vikrant. It has equipment that can produce 3,000 chapatis every hour.

2,400 compartments, 16-bed hospital

The warship, whose construction lasted more than ten years, has 2,400 compartments, 250 fuel tanks, and a 16-bed hospital.

Full displacement of close to 45,000 tonnes

As per the Indian Navy, the 262-meter-long carrier has a full displacement of close to 45,000 tonnes which is much larger and more advanced than her predecessor.

Rs 20,000 crores the total cost

Built at an overall cost of close to Rs 20,000 crores, the project has been progressed in three Phases of the contract between MoD and CSL, concluded in May 2007, December 2014 and October 2019 respectively.