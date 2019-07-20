INS Tarkash makes a port call at Karlskrona, Sweden

Mumbai: INS Tarkash, a frontline warship of the Indian Navy, made a port call at Karlskrona, Sweden on Friday. This marks the first visit of an Indian Naval Ship to Swedish shores after a gap of more than 15 years.

During her three-day visit, professional interactions, sports and social engagements are planned to further enhance and strengthen the maritime cooperation between the two countries while pursuing the common goal of safe and secure seas.

The visit is part of Indian Navy’s mission of building ‘Bridges of Friendship’ and strengthening international cooperation with friendly countries. The current visit seeks to underscore India’s peaceful presence and solidarity with friendly countries, thereby allowing both India and Sweden to meet the growing challenges of the maritime environment.

INS Tarkash, commanded by Captain Sathish Vasudev, is a state-of-the-art stealth frigate of the Indian Navy, equipped with a versatile range of weapons and sensors capable of addressing threats in all three dimensions.

The ship is a part of the Indian Navy's Western Fleet and is under the operational Command of Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command.

India and Sweden have had a number of high level bilateral visits and interactions resulting in a rapid growth in relations across a broad spectrum.

The two navies have also been regular contributors to the global operations against piracy.