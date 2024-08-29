INS Arighat: All You Need To Know About India's 2nd Nuclear Missile Submarine To Be Commissioned Today

INS Arighat | X

New Delhi: On August 29, India is scheduled to commission its second nuclear-powered submarine, INS Arighat, constructed domestically. This submarine, which is 112 meters long and weighs around 6,000 tonnes, is fitted with K-15 Sagarika missiles that can reach up to 750 km and 83 MW pressurised light-water reactors. Like INS Arihant, INS Arighat also has 83 MW pressurised light-water reactors in its core, enabling it to stay underwater for long durations.

Indian Navy's Nuclear Triad

The Indian Navy intends to build five Arihant class submarines and six nuclear attack submarines by 2035–36, along with conventional vessels. The Indian Navy has effectively tested long-range nuclear missiles from two submarines, with plans to have two more in operation by 2035–36. INS Arighat will be added to enhance India's 'nuclear triad' alongside fully operational INS Arihant, which gained capability in 2018 to launch nuclear missiles from land, air, and sea.

INS Arighat To Be Commissioned Today

It is expected that the Indian Navy will likely officially introduce its second nuclear submarine, INS Arighat, on August 29. As per a report from ANI, the boat will have its commissioning ceremony today with high-ranking military and national security officials in attendance. The operational history emphasises its importance in bolstering India's naval defence, enhancing strategic security, and maintaining the country's strength in the region.

Aim Of INS Arighat

Features Of INS Arighat

The main function of INS Arighat is to act as a reliable second-strike capability in India's nuclear deterrence strategy. With ballistic missiles able to hold nuclear warheads, the submarine guarantees that India has a dependable and secure means for nuclear deterrence. Maintaining the strategic balance and deterring potential adversaries from launching a nuclear first strike against India is crucial. The submarine is equipped with K-15 and K-4 ballistic missile systems. The K-15 missile has a range of around 750 kilometres, but the K-4 missile can reach up to about 3,500 kilometres. These missiles can transport various sizes of warheads, increasing the strategic adaptability of INS Arighat. These missiles combined allow India to effectively maintain its nuclear deterrence, even amidst changing threats.

Advancing The Submarine

The Indian Navy is in charge of supervising the design and development of these submarines, working together with different defence research institutions such as the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The design of INS Arighat is influenced by the lessons learnt from INS Arihant, with enhancements in stealth, firepower, and overall operational capacity. The nuclear reactor in the submarine offers much greater range and endurance than diesel-electric submarines. It has a strengthened hull, state-of-the-art sonar systems, and stealth technology, which makes it difficult for potential enemies to detect and follow.

Indian Nuclear Missile Submarines

India is actively working on developing nuclear submarines to safeguard its national security interests in the Indian Ocean region. In the late 1980s, the Indian Navy had its initial experience with nuclear submarine operations when the Charlie-I class SSN INS Chakra was leased from the Soviet Union Navy and served from 1987 to 1991. This paved the path for India to establish its own SSN and SSBN programs.



India presently operates a single SSBN called INS Arihant (S2), powered by a nuclear reactor. The INS Arighat, also known as S3, is currently in the developmental stage and is being overseen directly by the PMO and the Strategic Nuclear Command. The ATV project established India's role in developing and constructing nuclear-powered submarines, resulting in the development of the Arihant-class submarines.



India's inaugural domestic nuclear ballistic missile submarines (SSBNs), the Arihant Class SSBNs (S2), were crafted and created as part of the ATV program. The INS Arighat (S3), the second submarine in the Arihant-class and powered by nuclear energy, is currently in the process of advanced sea trials. The third Arihant-class SSBN, named S4, was unveiled in 2023 and is designed to carry either eight K-4 missiles or twenty-four K-15 SLBMs.

India plans to have four Arihant-class SSBNs and at least two S-5-class SSBNs, which will complement the S-4 and S-4* SSBNs, which carry intermediate-range SLBMs. The presence of nuclear-powered submarines in India's naval arsenal serves as a significant deterrent against potential adversaries, contributing to the country's overall strategic deterrent posture.



However, India's nuclear submarine programme faces several challenges, including budgetary constraints, delays, and institutional ad-hocism. Fleet strength, lack of indigenous SSN design or technology, build period, and shorter range are some of the challenges faced by India's nuclear submarine programme.