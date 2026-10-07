Injured & Exhausted: Delhi Police Reveals What Its Personnel Faced During Protests Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar | Video | X @DelhiPolice

The politics surrounding the ongoing protests against the Election Commission and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in New Delhi has largely played out through competing narratives, with videos of clashes, detentions and police action becoming central to the debate.

Opposition parties, including the Congress and other INDIA bloc constituents, have accused the government and authorities of suppressing dissent while protesting over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Their demonstrations have featured slogans alleging that democratic and constitutional institutions are being undermined, while incidents involving police personnel have been widely circulated on social media.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Rahul Gandhi Released From Barakhamba Road Police Station After Detention Near Jantar Mantar

Among the visuals highlighted by Opposition leaders and supporters are those showing protesters being detained, police personnel using force during confrontations, and restrictions imposed around protest sites.

However, alongside these widely circulated visuals, another set of images has emerged from the protests, this time showing the challenges faced by police personnel deployed on the ground.

Delhi Police has released a video on its official social media handle highlighting its personnel’s experiences during the demonstrations. The footage presents incidents involving officers being surrounded or pushed by protesters, women personnel sustaining injuries, and police personnel assisting people during the clashes.

In one sequence highlighted by Delhi Police, women police personnel appear exhausted and dehydrated and are seen receiving assistance from fellow officers. Another portion shows a male police officer surrounded by protesters, while another footage shows a female officer being pushed amid a confrontation. Another officer's shoulder strap got damaged in the protest.

The video also shows women personnel with visible injuries to their hands and officers attempting to prevent protesters from jumping from buses. Other visuals show police personnel attending to injured protesters and providing first aid during the demonstrations.

The contrasting footage highlights the difficult position occupied by police personnel during politically charged protests. While protesters exercise their right to raise demands and hold authorities accountable, police are tasked with managing crowds, enforcing restrictions and maintaining security.

The detention of AISA national president Neha Bora also became a prominent part of the protest narrative earlier this month. Videos of her detention circulated widely, prompting criticism of the police action. At the same time, footage from the incident also showed police personnel attempting to ensure her dignity and safety while taking her into custody.

As Bora was being taken into custody, her top appeared to shift, exposing part of her waist. A Delhi Police personnel was seen attempting to ensure that the garment did not move further, helping prevent a potentially embarrassing situation while she was being detained.

The issue has once again highlighted how a single protest can generate multiple visual narratives depending on which moments are recorded, circulated and amplified.

As the confrontation continues, the competing videos from the streets of Delhi offer two different perspectives of the same protests, one centred on the treatment of demonstrators and the other, which is often neglected, on the pressures faced by the personnel tasked with controlling the situation.