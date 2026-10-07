Rahul Gandhi Detained, Carried Into Police Bus During INDIA Bloc Protest Near Jantar Mantar | Video | ANI

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, was detained by Delhi Police on Wednesday, October 7, during an INDIA bloc protest near Jantar Mantar over demands for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

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Visuals from the protest site showed a heavy police presence in the area as security personnel moved to disperse the protesters. Gandhi was seen being taken towards a waiting police bus by personnel. Videos showed him resisting as police attempted to move him onto the vehicle, following which personnel lifted him and placed him inside the bus.

Several journalists were also present at the spot and attempted to speak to Gandhi as the detention unfolded.

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INDIA bloc MPs alleged that police personnel used force against them and prevented them from proceeding towards the protest site. The allegations come amid heightened security and repeated detentions during opposition demonstrations in Delhi over the past few days.

RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha Hits Out At Govt Over Lathi Charge

Rahul Gandhi wasn't the only leader who was detained by the Delhi Police. Many other INDIA Bloc leaders, including RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha, were also detained.

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Jha, after experiencing first-hand how the MPs were treated by the police, hit out at the government after being detained and said that he had not seen this level of brutality in years.

"They launched a brutal lathi charge. Gyanesh Kumar, Amit Shah and Modi ji are all responsible for this. We had not seen such scenes for years. This is the height of brutality. You stand exposed. You are all cowards," he said.