Rahul Gandhi Released From Barakhamba Road Police Station After Detention Near Jantar Mantar

Rahul Gandhi | PTI

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was released from the Barakhamba Road Police Station after being detained by the Delhi Police on Wednesday during an opposition protest near Jantar Mantar.

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Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were among the opposition leaders detained as they staged a protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

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Following the detention, Rahul Gandhi was taken to the Barakhamba Road Police Station, while Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was taken to the Chhatrasal Stadium Police Station.

Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan and Congress MP Kiran Kumar Chamala also arrived outside the Barakhamba Road Police Station following Rahul Gandhi's detention.

While being taken away in a police vehicle, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressed reporters and raised questions over the significance of the Constitution. Waving a copy of the Constitution, she said, "What is the value of the Constitution in this nation? We will lay down our lives for the Constitution. No cost is too high for us,"

(With Inputs From ANI)