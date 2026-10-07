'Hatt Jao': Rahul Gandhi Clashes With Delhi Police Before Being Detained Near Jantar Mantar | Video | X @Mehboobp1

A video showing a heated exchange between Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and Delhi Police personnel moments before his detention near Jantar Mantar has surfaced online.

Gandhi was detained on Wednesday, October 7, during an INDIA bloc protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

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Rahul Gandhi confronts Delhi Police amid packed protest

The video shows the area near Jantar Mantar crowded with INDIA bloc leaders, party workers, police personnel and journalists. Gandhi can be seen attempting to make his way through the gathering when he comes face-to-face with a Delhi Police personnel.

As the crowd continues to push from different directions, Gandhi appears to confront the policeman and is heard saying, "Hath Jao" (Move Aside). Amid the commotion, Gandhi also appears to lose his balance and fall to the ground before quickly getting back up.

He then continues confronting police personnel over the alleged treatment of INDIA bloc MPs and party workers during the protest.

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The incident took place shortly before Gandhi was detained by the Delhi Police. Visuals from the protest subsequently showed personnel escorting him towards a waiting police bus. When Gandhi appeared to resist being taken inside, police personnel lifted him and placed him in the vehicle.

INDIA bloc MPs have alleged that police used force against them and stopped them from proceeding towards the protest site. The allegations came amid heightened security and multiple detentions during opposition demonstrations in Delhi in recent days.

Netizens react to Rahul Gandhi's detention

Gandhi's detention also triggered reactions on social media, with several users questioning the manner in which the Leader of the Opposition was handled by the authorities.

One user on X criticised the Delhi Police, writing, "Delhi police is crossing all limits! If this is how they handle the Leader of Opposition of India, imagine the plight of common people. Amit Shah is resorting to his lawless manners to deal with the situation."

The INDIA bloc protest was organised over demands for Gyanesh Kumar's resignation as Chief Election Commissioner, with opposition leaders raising objections over the functioning of the Election Commission.