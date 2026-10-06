Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi Among 250 Detained At Akashvani Bhawan During Protest Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar | Video | X @INC_Television

New Delhi: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were among the around 250 people detained by Delhi Police on Tuesday night following an over eight-hour sit-in protest inside the Akashvani Bhawan premises, after they were stopped from marching towards the Election Commission's office here.

Around 50 MPs were among detainees, according to police sources.

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The detainees were being taken to New Police Lines at Kingsway Camp.

Police forcibly removed Rahul Gandhi, along with Congress MPs and leaders including K C Venugopal, Pawan Khera, K Suresh, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Imran Pratapgarhi, as the Akashvani premises were cleared of protesting MPs.

Gandhi had earlier entered the Akashvani premises on Parliament Street and started a dharna after police thwarted an attempt by opposition MPs to march towards the Election Commission office, located around 300 metres away.

The opposition MPs were protesting over "vote chori" in the wake of media reports alleging irregularities in the functioning of the Election Commission and the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

The sit-in continued for more than eight hours before police began clearing the premises and detaining protesters.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)