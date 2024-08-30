'Infiltrators Occupying Land Of Heroes': Champai Soren Accuses JMM-Led Jharkhand Govt Of Neglecting Bangladeshi Infiltration Issue As He Joins BJP

X

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren who joined the BJP in Ranchi on Friday accused Hemant Soren-led state government of neglecting the issue of infiltration by Bangladesh nationals in the state.

In a recent post on X on August 27, Soren said the ruling government in Jharkhand is not paying enough attention to issues related to tribal identity and security in the state.

Calling Bangladeshi infiltration a big problem in Santhal Pargana, Soren, said, "What can be more unfortunate than the fact that these infiltrators are occupying the lands of the descendants of those heroes who never accepted slavery of the foreign British in the fight for water, forest and land. Because of them, the dignity of our mothers, sisters and daughters who consider brave women like Phool-Jhano as their ideal is in danger.

“If these intruders, who are causing economic and social harm to the tribals and natives, are not stopped, the existence of our society in Santhal Pargana will be in danger. In many areas including Pakur, Rajmahal, their number has become more than that of tribals. Apart from politics, we have to make this issue a social movement, only then the existence of tribals will be saved.

पिछले हफ्ते (18 अगस्त) एक पत्र द्वारा झारखंड समेत पूरे देश की जनता के सामने अपनी बात रखी थी। उसके बाद, मैं लगातार झारखंड की जनता से मिल कर, उनकी राय जानने का प्रयास करता रहा। कोल्हान क्षेत्र की जनता हर कदम पर मेरे साथ खड़ी रही, और उन्होंने ही सन्यास लेने का विकल्प…

“Only BJP seems serious on this issue and other parties are ignoring it for the sake of votes. Therefore, in this struggle to save the identity and existence of the tribals, I have decided to join the Bharatiya Janata Party, expressing faith in the leadership of the Honorable Prime Minister Mr. @narendramodi and Home Minister Mr. @AmitShah ji.

“Your cooperation is expected in this new chapter of struggle for the issues and rights of the tribals, natives, Dalits, backward classes, poor, laborers, farmers, women, youth and common people of Jharkhand."

Soren joins BJP

Two days after he quit the JMM, Soren joined the BJP on Friday. Soren along with a large number of his supporters crossed over to the saffron camp in the presence of Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at a ceremony in Ranchi.

Former Jharkhand CM and former JMM leader Champai Soren joins BJP along with this supporters at an event in Ranchi.

The veteran politician visibly became emotional after he was welcomed into the saffron fold.

The joining of the 67-year-old tribal leader to the BJP was seen as a shot in the arm for the saffron party's efforts to boost its connection with the Scheduled Tribes, a community which has been the main voter base of the JMM.

He was a close aide of JMM supremo Shibu Soren.

Champai Soren quit the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Wednesday, asserting that the state government's present style of functioning and its policies compelled him to leave the party he served for many years.

Champai has earned the nickname 'Jharkhand's Tiger' for his contribution to the fight to create a separate state in the 1990s.

Jharkhand was carved out of the southern part of Bihar in 2000.

The elections to the 81-member assembly are due later this year.