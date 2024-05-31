Indore: Shocking Video Shows Retired Soldier Performing On Patriotic Song Collapsing On Stage Due To Heart Attack; Children Keep Clapping Thinking It Was Part Of 'Performance'

Tragic video showed retired soldier Balwinder Singh Chhabra collapsing on the stage after suffering from heart attack in Indore, MP | X

In a shocking incident reported from Indore in Madhya Pradesh, a retired soldier who was present at an event performing on a patriotic song with the tricolour in hand with children as the audience, collapsed on the stage after suffering from a heart-attack. However, the children kept clapping even as the retired soldier collapsed as they thought it was part of the presentation by the retired soldier. Another person is seen in the video picking up the tricolour and waving the national flag as even he thought that the soldier had collapsed on the stage as part of the 'act'.

However, after the soldier didn't get up despite the song ending, the people present there sensed that something was wrong. They rushed near the retired soldier, identified as Balwinder Singh Chhabra, and tried to give him CPR, after which he felt a little better. He was rushed to the hospital. However, he reportedly died during treatment.

According to reports, Balwinder had undergone a bypass surgery in the year 2008. He had also filled the form of 'angdaan' or organ donation. A report on Hindi news portal Amar Ujala also reported that the family members of Balwinder Singh also donated his eyes as it was the wish of the deceased retired soldier.

Balwinder Singh Chhabra was often seen in cultural programmes and participated in several events in the city. However, the heartbreaking video has once again captured the menace of heart-attack.

In recent times, videos of people collapsing suddenly and passing away due to heart-attacks have surfaced aplenty. Such incidents raised alarm bells among the people and medical experts who raised the issue of sedantary lifestyles, stress and other factors as the reason behind increasing number of heart-attacks.