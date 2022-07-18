12 people killed as bus heading to Pune falls into Narmada River in Madhya Pradesh

In a major accident, 12 people including 10 passengers, a driver and a conductor died after the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation’s (MSRTC) bus plunged into river Narmada in Madhya Pradesh. The Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced a financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the deceased. PM Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of deceased and Rs 50,000 to those injured in the accident. Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also condoled the deaths.

Of the 10 passengers five were from Maharashtra and five others from Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Chandrakant Eknath Patil (45) was driving the bus and Prakash Shravan Chaudhary (40) was the conductor. Both were from Amalner in Jalgaon and died in the incident. MSRTC has denied the media reports that the bus was carrying 40 to 50 passengers and reiterated that there were only 10 passengers in the bus.

The bus, which was registered with Nagpur rural Regional Transport Office on June 12, 2012, and its certificate that indicates it is roadworthy was set to expire on July 27, 2022. It was in service for over 10 years. The vehicle's company's Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate and insurance were valid.

The bus, which was headed to Pune from Indore, skidded off a slippery road and fell into the river after breaking the railing off a bridge in Khalghat area of Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on the Agra-Mumbai Highway. The bus departed from Indore city around 7.30 am and was going to Amalner.

According to the MSRTC officer, the Corporation made the arrangements for the transport of the bodies after they were recovered and handed over to their relatives. Former BJP minister Girish Mahajan left for Indore to assist the local administration.

A preliminary inquiry revealed that the bus plunged into the river after the driver lost control in a bid to save a motorcycle who suddenly came in the middle of the road. MSRTC has ruled out the possibility of the accident due to brake failure or because of driver’s fault. MSRTC claimed that the bus had undergone regular maintenance and was in technically sound condition. Similarly, the bus driver was well trained with a clean record.

MSRTC vice chairman and managing director Shekhar Channe however, has appointed a three member committee comprising deputy general manager Nitin Maind, deputy chief security and vigilance officer Somnath Tikotkar and regional engineer Uday Patil to hold an inquiry into the accident and submit report in 48 hours.