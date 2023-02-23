e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaIndigo responds after Delhi police deplanes Congress leader Pawan Khera from Raipur-bound flight

Indigo responds after Delhi police deplanes Congress leader Pawan Khera from Raipur-bound flight

After Khera was deboarded, several party leaders got off the plane and staged a dharna on the tarmac.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 23, 2023, 01:34 PM IST
article-image
Pawan Khera was deplaned from a flight to Raipur, where he was going to attend the party's plenary session. | ANI
Follow us on

The Congress on Thursday claimed that party leader Pawan Khera was deplaned from a flight to Raipur, where he was going to attend the party's plenary session.

After Khera was deboarded, several party leaders got off the plane and staged a dharna on the tarmac.

While responding to the incident, Indigo said, "A passenger was deplaned by the police at the Delhi airport from a Raipur-bound flight. Some other passengers also decided to deboard on their own accord. We are following the advice of the concerned authorities. The flight is delayed as of now."

Confusion over Khera's bags

As drama escalated at terminal one of the domestic airport, flight staff informed Congress leaders that there was some confusion regarding Khera's bags. They said that the police was on its way and would explain the reason to him.

"I was told they wanted to see my luggage. I said I don't have anything except a handbag. When I came down from the aircraft, I was told I can't go and DCP will come. I don't know why I am being stopped," Khera told media.

Read Also
High drama at Delhi Airport! Congress claims Pawan Khera arrested by Assam Police after being...
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indigo responds after Delhi police deplanes Congress leader Pawan Khera from Raipur-bound flight

Indigo responds after Delhi police deplanes Congress leader Pawan Khera from Raipur-bound flight

Bhiwani Murders: Rajasthan police gives clean chit to Monu Manesar, removes name from 'wanted' list

Bhiwani Murders: Rajasthan police gives clean chit to Monu Manesar, removes name from 'wanted' list

High drama at Delhi Airport! Congress claims Pawan Khera arrested by Assam Police after being...

High drama at Delhi Airport! Congress claims Pawan Khera arrested by Assam Police after being...

Delhi Liquor Policy Scam: ED summons CM Arvind Kejriwal's PA for questioning

Delhi Liquor Policy Scam: ED summons CM Arvind Kejriwal's PA for questioning

Sustainable Development Summit 2023: PM Modi says environment conservation is commitment & not...

Sustainable Development Summit 2023: PM Modi says environment conservation is commitment & not...