Indigo responds after Delhi police deplanes Congress leader Pawan Khera from Raipur-bound flight

The Congress on Thursday claimed that party leader Pawan Khera was deplaned from a flight to Raipur, where he was going to attend the party's plenary session.

After Khera was deboarded, several party leaders got off the plane and staged a dharna on the tarmac.

While responding to the incident, Indigo said, "A passenger was deplaned by the police at the Delhi airport from a Raipur-bound flight. Some other passengers also decided to deboard on their own accord. We are following the advice of the concerned authorities. The flight is delayed as of now."

Confusion over Khera's bags

As drama escalated at terminal one of the domestic airport, flight staff informed Congress leaders that there was some confusion regarding Khera's bags. They said that the police was on its way and would explain the reason to him.

"I was told they wanted to see my luggage. I said I don't have anything except a handbag. When I came down from the aircraft, I was told I can't go and DCP will come. I don't know why I am being stopped," Khera told media.

