High drama at Delhi Airport! Congress stages protest near runway after Pawan Khera stopped from flying; watch

As per Congress leaders, Delhi Police stopped their leader Pawan Khera at Delhi Airport, citing the FIR against him after his statement on PM Modi's father.
As per reports, Congress leaders are going to Raipur, KC Venugopal, Randeep Surjewala, Supriya Shrinet, Imran Pratapgarhi, and Avinash Pandey are in protest. There were quite a few leaders who got off the plane.
This is a breaking story, more details are awaited.
