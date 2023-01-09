Indigo flight shocker: 2 drunk passengers molest air hostess, captain assaulted on Delhi-Patna flight; arrested

Delhi: Phuket-bound IndiGo flight diverted back due to technical glitch | Representative Picture

On Sunday night's Indigo flight from Delhi to Patna, two drunk passengers from Bihar created a ruckus on the flight and also sexually assaulted the flight attendant while being drunk. The air hostess was trying to pacify the ruckus. They also caused a commotion and attacked the flight captain. Both claimed to be connected to the national head of the Bihar-based ruling party, as per media reports. This whole incident is of IndGo flight 6E-6383 which reached Patna from Delhi at 8:55 pm on Sunday night.

2 boarded the flight from Delhi completely drunk

As per the reports all three of them boarded the aircraft after consuming alcohol in Delhi. According to reports, both of them live in Bihar. Both were extremely drunk after consuming large amounts of liquor from Delhi. Only after the flight departed Delhi did they begin to bully one another. Because of them, other passengers on the trip experienced a lot of difficulties.

Associated with a political party

The drunk passengers caused quite a commotion as the plane landed at Patna Airport, claiming to be close friends with the politician. The captain then informed the airport authority and CISF of the full situation. They were then stopped before they could leave the airport; that is when they told the authorities that they were associated with a political party and had close connections with its national president.

Both the passengers have been arrested

After arriving at the scene and conducting an investigation based on the flight captain's complaint, the police arrested both the passengers and transported them to the police station.