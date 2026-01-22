India's Reported 'Non-Family Posting' Tag For Bangladesh Raises Diplomatic Concerns

Muhammad Yunus (L) & Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) |

New Delhi: India’s classification of Bangladesh as a “non-family” posting, reported in a section of the media, has surprised members of the diplomatic community in New Delhi. These reports have not been denied. This means that families of the diplomats are to leave Bangladesh, a drawdown of sorts.

While bilateral ties have worsened after PM Sheikh Hasina fled Bangladesh, the removal of the families of diplomats from that country, which is yet to be confirmed by the MEA, would make for an unprecedented action. Senior diplomats told FPJ that the Indian government declares a nation a “non-family posting” only in extreme cases, and examples have included Yemen in 2015 and Afghanistan in 2021. These were necessitated by an outbreak of civil war and an absence of government.

This is not the case in Bangladesh, which is heading to elections on February 12, albeit under a transitional government. Diplomats told FPJ on background that the move would normally follow a careful assessment of the situation by the mission in Dhaka. The protocol is that the Indian High Commissioner provides a report with inputs based on assessment following interactions and inputs from various agencies to New Delhi, which would then be studied by the Joint Secretary (Personnel), who is responsible for the security of India’s missions.

This JS provides recommendations, and then the matter is taken up at the secretarial and ministerial level before a decision is reached. Senior diplomats and experts on Bangladesh say that the government’s decision will not be an easy one, as the removal of families of embassy suggests to the host country that there are problems with the law and order situation. However, many believe that India has good reasons to be worried.

“Bangladesh’s interim chief, Muhammed Yunus, has increased divisions in the country rather than bringing it together, suggesting that the election (scheduled for February 12) could be a bloody one, marked with much violence. Delhi will also factor in the Bangladesh police’s inability to quell protesters during the protests in 2024. Given this, India would probably have considered the need to withdraw families some time ago.”

Protests against India are nothing new. Former envoys to the country recall Bangladeshi political leaders have routinely employed anti-India rhetoric by terming Bangladesh as a “colony” of India. Protests to the Indian High Commission are routine, and one protest went up to 7,000 people after the Indian government’s passing of the CAA. New Delhi has learned to live with this. Yet, this time around the atmosphere is different.

Bangladesh experts feel the interim government has done little to stop incendiary speech or actions, which make it easier for mobs to gather. A senior diplomat pointed out. “Little action was taken by the government to stop mobs from gathering outside the offices of Daily Star or Prothom Alo where journalists were subjected to chants of being “Indian dalals.” There was even a reported cow sacrifice carried out outside the two offices after which no action was taken.”