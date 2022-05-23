India's relationship with Japan is of intimacy, spirituality, cooperation: PM Narendra Modi tells Indian community in Tokyo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while interacting with the Indian diaspora in Tokyo on Monday said that India and Japan are natural partners adding that Japan has played an important role in India's development journey.

"Our relationship with Japan is of intimacy, spirituality, cooperation and belonging," PM Modi added.

PM Modi also said that he receives extreme love from the people here whenever he visits to Japan.

Lauding Indian and countrymen, he said, "We get attached to our 'Karmbhoomi' with all our hearts but the love for our 'Matribhoomi' never fades away." "We cannot stay away from our motherland and this is one of our biggest strengths," he added.

"Some of you have been staying in Japan for yers and have adapted the culture of this country. Still, the dedication toward Indian culture and language is ever-growing," the PM added.

He further said, "Today's world needs a lot to follow the path shown by Lord Buddha." "This is the way to save humanity from all the challenges facing the world today, be it violence, anarchy, terrorism or climate change," the prime minister explained on the lines of Gautam Buddha's values.

The PM then thanking Japan on grounds of infrastructure said, "Be it Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed Rail, Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor, or dedicated freight corridor, these are great examples of India-Japan cooperation."

"Today, the world is realising the speed and scale on which India is increasing its infrastructure and capacity building," he said while interacting with the Indian diaspora in Tokyo.

Prime Minister Modi is in Japan on a two-day visit to attend a summit of the Quad leaders at the invitation of his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida. He will also hold separate bilateral meetings with the Quad leaders on the sidelines of the summit.

Besides Modi, the Quad summit in Tokyo on May 24 will be attended by US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Kishida and Australian prime minister-elect Anthony Albanese.

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 05:07 PM IST