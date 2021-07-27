India's COVID-19 tally dips below 30,000 mark after 132 days; active cases now below 4 lakh

India's active COVID-19 cases dipped below the four lakh mark for the first time in 124 days on Tuesday morning. According to Health Ministry update, the country reported 29,689 fresh cases and 415 in the last 24 hours. This incidentally is the lowest in nearly five months. The daily numbers have dipped below the 30,000 mark for the first time in 132 days.
Further details awaited.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)