India's COVID-19 fatality rate is among the lowest in the world: Health Ministry

India's COVID-19 fatality rate is among the lowest in the world, said the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday. Union Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said that the country fatality rate is 2.87 per cent.

He added that a total of 60,490 patients have recovered so far from COVID-19. Agarwal said that the country's recovery rate continues to improve and presently it is 41.61 per cent.

"In terms of fatality rate, we have surprisingly found a low fatality rate in India, which is very good. There are several hypothesis on this, but we can't say anything clearly on any factor. Hope it continues," said Dr Balram Bhargava, Director General, ICMR.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that the lockdown, timely identification and management of COVID-19 cases in the country has kept the number of deaths restricted to 0.3 per lakh of the total population while the world average stands at 4.4 per lakh population.

"4.4 deaths per lakh population have been reported for the world, while India has reported about 0.3 deaths per lakh population, which is amongst the lowest in the world. This when some countries have even recorded as high as 81.2 deaths per lakh population (Belgium)," said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry, at a press conference here.

"This has been due to lockdown, timely identification, and management of COVID-19 cases. Through stringent containment measures we broke the chain of transmission," he added.