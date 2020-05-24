Lockdown 4.0: Health Ministry issues guidelines for domestic travel and international arrivals

At the time of boarding the flight or ship, only asymptomatic travellers will be allowed to board after thermal screening. Passengers arriving through the land borders will also have to undergo the same protocol and only those who are asymptomatic will be enabled to cross the border into India.

Suitable precautionary measures such as environmental sanitation and disinfection shall be ensured at the airports and within the flights.

For domestic travel and international arrivals there are certain common provisions. The ministry said asymptomatic passengers will be permitted to go with the advice that they shall self-monitor their health for 14 days. In case, they develop any symptoms they shall inform the district surveillance officer or the state or national call centre (1075). Those found symptomatic will be isolated and taken to the nearest health facility. They will be assessed for clinical severity at the health facility. Those having moderate or severe symptoms will be admitted to dedicated COVID-19 health facilities and managed accordingly.

However, those having mild symptoms will be given the option of home isolation or isolated in the Covid Care Centre (both public and private facilities) as appropriate and tested as per Indian Council of Medical Research protocol available. If positive, they will continue in Covid Care Centre and will be managed as per clinical protocol.

If negative, the passenger may be allowed to go home, isolate himself or herself and self-monitor health for further 7 days. In case any symptoms develop they shall inform the district surveillance officer or the state or national call centre.