4,54,049 people vaccinated in India till now, active COVID-19 cases lowest in seven months: Health Ministry

Meanwhile, the case percentage of adverse events following immunisation stands at a mere 0.18% and 0.002% of people were hospitalised after receiving a vaccine shot.

"These are fairly low numbers, and the lowest so far in the world in the first three days," the Health Ministry said.

The central government has also denounced any concerns about 'adverse effects' following immunisation and said that such problems seem to be insignifcant now since data shows that "we are in a comfortable situation."

"The concerns about adverse effects and serious problems, as of now, seem to be insignificant. Data show that we are in a comfortable situation and we would like to reassure you that the two COVID-19 vaccines are safe," the Health Ministry said.

"We would like to reassure with the data we have seen that the two COVID-19 vaccines are safe. The vaccine hesitancy should end. How will we defeat the pandemic then?" said Niti Aayog member Dr VK Paul, with conviction.