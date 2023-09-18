 Indian Woman Anju ‘Badly Missing’ Her Kids, Likely To Return From Pakistan Next Month To Meet Them
"She is mentally disturbed and badly missing her children and she had no other option except to go back," Nasrullah said.

PTIUpdated: Monday, September 18, 2023, 04:22 PM IST
Anju |

Peshawar, September 17: The Pakistani husband of a 34-year-old Indian mother, who travelled to a remote village in Pakistan to marry him, said on Sunday that she is expected to return to India next month as she is "mentally disturbed and badly missing" her two children. Anju — who now goes by the name of Fatima after converting to Islam — on July 25 married her 29-year-old friend Nasrullah, whose home is in the Upper Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. They became friends on Facebook in 2019.

She is mentally disturbed and badly missing her children

"Fatima (Anju) is returning to India next month," her husband Nasrullah told PTI by phone. "She is mentally disturbed and badly missing her children and she had no other option except to go back," Nasrullah said.

She has a 15-year-old daughter and a six-year-old son

Anju was earlier married to Arvind, who is in Rajasthan. They have a 15-year-old daughter and a six-year-old son. He said he doesn't want her mental health to deteriorate. "It is better for her to proceed to her country to meet her children," he said.

After the completion of the documentation process in Pakistan she will go back

He said after the completion of the documentation process in Pakistan she will go back. "It will take some time and likely next month she will proceed to India," he said, adding he will also travel to India if granted a visa. Anju and her husband were in Peshawar on a day-long visit for the first time since their marriage in August this year.

'I had no idea before coming to Pakistan that I would be so famous'

She has expressed a keen desire to see the ancestral homes of legendary Indian film actors like the late Dilip Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan in Peshawar. "I have learnt some Pashto words. I had no idea before coming to Pakistan that I would be so famous here," Anju said.

article-image

