Indian Railways will never be privatised but private investment should be welcomed: Piyush Goyal in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday asserted that Indian Railways will never be privatised but said private investment should be encouraged for more efficient functioning.

Replying to a discussion on Demands for Grants for Railways, Goyal said there has been no death of any passenger due to a rail accident in two years and the railways has been putting enormous focus on passenger safety.

He said the country can progress towards high growth and create more employment opportunities only when the public and private sectors work together.