Indian Railways likely to restore senior citizen concession

Here comes a piece of good news for the senior citizens who are regularly travelling on trains. Railway may restore the concession for the senior citizens in passenger trains.

Indian Railways may soon restore senior citizen concession, which was discontinued due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Standing Committee on Railways has advised to review and consider giving concession to senior citizens, at least in sleeper and 3 AC.

Earlier, the Indian Railways used to offer a 40 per cent discount in fares to males aged 60 years or above and for females, a 50 per cent discount was given if the minimum age was 58 years. Government gave subsidy of ₹59,837 crore on passenger tickets in 2019-20.

According to sources, committee also desired that the concessions to senior citizens which were available in pre-Covid times may be reviewed and considered at least in Sleeper Class and 3A Class so that the vulnerable and genuinely needy citizens could avail the facility in these classes.