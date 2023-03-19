WATCH: Railway Minister Vaishnaw inspects New Delhi-Ajmer Shatabdi Express, seeks feedback from commuters | ANI

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw paid a visit to the New Delhi-Ajmer Shatabdi Express. During his visit, the minister inspected the train and sought feedback from people on board.

While on the train, a video of the railway minister conducting the first-hand evaluation was published on social media channels. In the video, he can be seen chatting with passengers on their journey.

Passengers feedback; boarded Ajmer Shatabdi from NDLS pic.twitter.com/GMxpkcpMBe — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) March 19, 2023

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inspects New Delhi-Ajmer Shatabdi Express and takes feedback from passengers. pic.twitter.com/oLKGg33IUQ — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2023

'Passengers have given positive feedback'

"Passengers have given positive feedback. They told that trains are more clean than earlier, they are on time, platforms are clean.Two initiatives to be taken in this route. First increasing speed on this route by making certain changes in the track. Secondly, pantograph trains (Vande Bharat) will soon run between Delhi-Jaipur on this track after trials and testing," Vaishnaw said.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced in a statement that the Indian Railways will launch new projects along the route. He stated that the train speed on the New Delhi-Ajmer route will be increased due to track modifications.

He also affirmed that the Vande Bharat trains will run between New Delhi and Jaipur. The semi-high-speed train will commence operations after the route's testing and trials are completed.