 Indian Railways Extends Pune-Jabalpur Special Trains To Accommodate Passenger Surge; Check Revised Schedule Here
The revised composition includes Two AC-2Tier, Five AC-3 Tier, 8 Sleeper Class, and 2 Second seating cum Guard’s brake van – (17 Coaches).

Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, January 10, 2024, 06:50 PM IST
article-image

Indian Railways has decided to extend the periodicity of the Pune-Jabalpur special trains with revised composition to accommodate the extra rush of passengers.

Train number 02131 Pune-Jabalpur Superfast special, initially scheduled to run until January 15, 2024, on every Monday, is now extended to run until April 1, 2024 (12 trips). Similarly, train number 02132 Jabalpur-Pune Superfast special, originally notified to run until January 14, 2024, on every Sunday, is now extended to run until March 31, 2024 (12 trips).

There will be no change in the days of run, timings, and halts.

Reservation

Bookings for extended trips of special train No. 02131 on special charges will open on 11.1.2024 at all computerised reservation centres and on website http://www.irctc.co.in.

 For detailed timings at halts of this special train please visit http://www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App

