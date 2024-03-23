Indian Railways Braces For Holi Festival Rush With Enhanced Services, Security Measures

File image

As the vibrant festival of Holi approaches, Indian Railways gears up to manage the anticipated surge in passengers with strategic planning and enhanced services. With Holi falling on the 25th of March this year, compared to the 8th of March last year, authorities are bracing for a prolonged period of heightened travel activity.

Traditionally, the Holi period witnesses a significant influx of travellers, beginning four days prior to the festival and extending up to four to five days post-celebrations. To cater to this surge in demand, Indian Railways has announced an extensive array of special services and accommodations.

78% rise in train services

This year, a notable increase in Holi special services is evident, with 571 services planned or in operation, marking a substantial 78% rise from the previous year's 321 services. Additionally, to accommodate travellers during the rush period, 1098 Special trains (TOD - Train On Demand) are being made available, indicating a 52% increase from the 720 services provided last year. These efforts are expected to add approximately 30 lakh passenger capacity, easing the burden on existing infrastructure.

In response to the last-minute rush and to facilitate smoother travel experiences, Indian Railways is introducing 11 additional unreserved rakes from major cities such as Mumbai, Surat, Ahmedabad, Delhi, and Patna. These measures aim to provide flexibility and accessibility, ensuring that passengers can reach their destinations comfortably.

Furthermore, the regular train services remain robust, with an average of 1400 trains operating daily across various routes, particularly in regions with high travel demand such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Delhi, and Madhya Pradesh.

Round-the-clock monitoring

"To ensure seamless operations and passenger safety, Indian Railways is implementing round-the-clock monitoring at the apex level. Additionally, there will be enhanced deployment of security personnel to manage crowds effectively and maintain order throughout the festivities," stated an official.

"With these proactive measures in place, Indian Railways reaffirms its commitment to providing reliable and efficient transportation services during the festive season. By anticipating and addressing the surge in demand, authorities aim to facilitate joyful and stress-free journeys for passengers traveling to celebrate the colorful festival of Holi across the country," said an official.