Indian Navy’s MiG-29K trainer jet crashes into sea; one pilot saved, another missing

"A MiG-29K trainer aircraft operating at sea met with an accident at about 1700 hrs on 26 November. One pilot has been recovered and search by air and surface units in progress for the second pilot," the Indian Navy said.

An inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident.