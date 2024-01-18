Indian Navy to The Rescue Again: Warship Helps Cargo Vessel Under Drone Attack In Gulf Of Aden; Pics Surface

Indian Navy's INS Visakhapatnam Deployed In Gulf Of Aden For Antipiracy Operation | @indiannavy

Indian Navy warship INS Visakhapatnam has helped a cargo vessel under drone attack in the Gulf of Aden. INS Visakhapatnam, which was undertaking anti-piracy patrol in the Gulf of Aden, swiftly responded to a distress call by Marshall Island flagged MV Genco Picardy following a drone attack at 11:11 pm on Wednesday, according to a statement by the Indian Navy. Indian Navy has swiftly responded to the distress call. INS Visakhapatnam has been deployed for the mission in Gulf of Aden.

#IndianNavy's Guided Missile Destroyer #INSVisakhapatnam, mission deployed in #GulfofAden for #antipiracy ops, swiftly responded to 𝙙𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙨 𝙘𝙖𝙡𝙡 by Marshall Island flagged MV #GencoPicardy following a 𝙙𝙧𝙤𝙣𝙚 𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙖𝙘𝙠 at 2311 hrs on #17Jan 24 & intercepted the… pic.twitter.com/FOs5aAxLzV — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) January 18, 2024

Vice Admiral Gurcharan Singh, Controller Personnel Services Indian Navy on Wednesday said that the Navy's warships deployed in the Persian Gulf, off Somalia's coast and the Gulf of Aden will deter piracy and protect merchant vessels.

Vice Admiral Gurcharan Singh, Controller Personnel Services Indian Navy had said that the Indian Navy has deployed a huge number of large combatants, which includes the Kolkata class destroyers, many frigates and other ships, to sustain forces there and carry out operations that are primarily focused on ensuring the safety of shipping as well as carrying out anti-piracy operations in the regions.

Vice Admiral Gurcharan Singh on protection of our maritime

"One of the major roles of the Indian Navy is the protection of our maritime interests and that includes the protection of our trade, which travels through the oceans. Our ships are presently deployed for mission-based deployments across our interest in the Indian Ocean region, specifically because of the recent incidents in the area of the Red Sea, off the Somalia coast, in the Gulf of Aden. We have deployed a large number of large combatants, which includes the Kolkata class destroyers, many frigates and other ships, to sustain our forces there and carry out operations that are primarily focused on ensuring the safety of our shipping as well as carrying out anti-piracy operations..." Gurcharan Singh said.

Indian Navy has now deployed almost 10 frontline warships with marine commandos in the region stretching from the north and central Arabian Sea to the Gulf of Aden