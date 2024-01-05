 Indian Navy's MARCOS Secure Cargo Ship Targetted By Pirates, Evacuate All Crew Including 15 Indians; Videos Of Daring Operation Released
Indian Navy's MARCOS Secure Cargo Ship Targetted By Pirates, Evacuate All Crew Including 15 Indians; Videos Of Daring Operation Released

The videos released by the Indian Navy showed the MARCOS boarding the MV Lila Norfolk in the North Arabian Sea to thwart the hijacking attempt by the pirates. One of the videos showed the elite commandos sanitising the decks of the cargo ship.

Aadil IkramUpdated: Friday, January 05, 2024, 09:24 PM IST
MARCOS securing hijacked cargo ship | X/@@indiannavy

New Delhi, January 5: Indian Navy commandos secured cargo ship, MV Lila Norfolk, which was targetted by the pirates in the North Arabian Sea, and rescued all 21 crew, including 15 Indians on Friday, January 5. The Indian Navy shared videos showing how the elite commandos, MARCOS, safely evacuated all 21 crew. The videos also showed the MARCOS sanitising the cargo ship, which was reported to be hijacked by the pirates.

The hijacking was reported by the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO). "The attempt of hijacking by the pirates was probably abandoned with the forceful warning by the Indian Navy MPA of interception by Indian Naval warship," said the Indian Navy in a statement. "Sanitisation by MARCOs has confirmed absence of the hijackers," it added.

Indian Navy Releases Videos of MARCOS Securing Hijacked Cargo Ship

The videos released by the Indian Navy showed the MARCOS boarding the MV Lila Norfolk to thwart the hijacking attempt by the pirates. One of the videos showed the elite commandos sanitising the decks of the cargo ship.

The rescued crew told the commandos that the pirates had fired at the ship during hijack attempt after which they all hid themselves in the citadel. While the cargo ship has been secured, INS Chennai is in the vicinity of MV Lila Norfolk and rendering support to restore the power generation and propulsion, and commence her voyage to next port of call.

The Liberian-flagged Lila Norfolk, was hijacked early on Friday by around 5-6 pirates when it was on a voyage from Port Du Aco in Brazil to Khalifa Bin Salman Port in Bahrain. The ship was targetted when it was around 550 km off the Somalia coast.

The Indian Navy swiftly responded to the distress call and diverted warship INS Chennai from her anti-piracy patrol to the spot. INS Chennai intercepted the hijacked ship around 3:15 pm. Subsequently, the MARCOS boarded the ship and secured it.

