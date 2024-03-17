Indian Navy's Elite MARCOS Rescue 17 Hostages From Hijacked Ship In Anti-Piracy Operation

Somali Pirates surrender to the elite MARCOS of the Indian Navy and rescued 17 crew of the hijacked MV Ruen held hostages 260 nautical miles East of Somalia. Indian Navy has deployed several front line warship 1400 nautical miles from mainland India for anti piracy operations in the troubles of Red Sea and Gulf of Aden with INS Kolkata and INS Subhadra.

Details of the rescue

MV Ruen with 37800 ton cargo was hijacked last December by armed pirates and was used as mother ship to launch further attacks on commercial ships.

"INS Kolkata undertook precisely measured actions while maintaining her position close to the Pirate Ship and also engaged in forceful negotiations, which resulted in the Pirates surrendering and releasing the pirate ship MV Ruen and its original crew present onboard."

"Due to sustained pressure and calibrated actions by the Indian Navy over the last 40 hours, all 35 Somali pirates surrendered and original crew members of MV Ruen were also safely evacuated from the pirate vessel without any injury," confirmed Indian Navy spokesperson.