INS Kolkata Leads Successful Operation Against Pirates, 17 Crew Evacuated Safely

INS Kolkata, in the last 40 hours, through concerted actions successfully cornered and coerced all 35 Pirates to surrender & ensured safe evacuation of 17 crew members in the evening today 16 Mar 24 from the pirate vessel without any injury.

INS Kolkata had carried out the interception of the Pirate Ship Ruen almost 1400 nm (2600km) from the Indian Coast, and forced the pirate ship to stop through calibrated actions which were augmented by INS Subhadra, HALE RPA, P8I maritime patrol aircraft & MARCOS - PRAHARs air-dropped by C-17 aircraft.

The vessel has also been sanitised for presence of illegal arms, ammunition and contraband.