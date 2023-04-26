 Indian Navy veterans on death row in Qatar: Kharge criticises PM Modi for not intervening in matter
India and Qatar are celebrating the 50th year of their diplomatic ties this year and Indians are Qatar's largest expatriate community.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, April 26, 2023, 03:14 PM IST
article-image
Indian Navy veterans on death row in Qatar: Kharge criticises PM Modi for not intervening in matter | ANI

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not intervening to save lives of eight Navy veterans facing death penalty in Qatar.

Kharge took it to his Twitter account

"Eight veterans of the Indian Navy, kept in solitary confinement in Qatar since August 2022, face death sentence. MEA says that 'the charges have not been shared so far', with India," he said on Twitter.

"Modi Government's meek surrender has exposed their tall claims of making India a 'Vishwaguru'," he said.

"Narendra Modi ji calls Qatari counterpart to extend wishes on FIFA World Cup, but can't intervene to save the precious lives of our bravehearts. Nationalism ?" the Congress chief said.

