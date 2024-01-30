Indian Navy Thwarts Third Hijacking Attempt, Rescues Sri Lankan Fishing Trawlers In Anti-Piracy Operation off Somalia Coast

The Indian Navy thwarted a third hijacking attempt in the last 48 hours while on an anti-piracy patrol, helping to rescue Sri Lankan-flagged fishing trawlers that were hijacked by three pirates in the troubled waters off the Somalia Coast.

In a co-ordinated multilateral response to the hijacking of the Sri Lankan fishing vessel Lorenzo Putha 04, the Indian Navy deployed the patrol vessel INS Sharada from Kochi and launched an MQ9B Sea Guardian advanced High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) combat and reconnaissance drone to locate and intercept the hijacked fishing vessel.

The fishing trawler, with a crew of six, was hijacked by three armed pirates 955 nautical miles east of Mogadishu, Somalia.

The hijacked fishing vessel was finally intercepted in the Seychelles Coast Guard SCGS Topaz in Seychelles EEZ late Monday with the help of the Indian Navy.

"Collaboration, efficient operational coordination, and information sharing with the Sri Lankan Navy and Seychelles International Liaison Officers (ILOs) at New Delhi resulted in the interception and rescue of the hijacked fishing vessel," confirmed an Indian Navy spokesperson.

The pirates surrendered to the Seychelles Coast Guard, and the fishing vessel was escorted to Mahe, Seychelles, with all six crew members reported safe.