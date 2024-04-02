Indian Navy Detects Four Chinese Vessels In Indian Ocean, Issues No-Fly Zone Notice

Twitter| representative photo

A total of four Chinese research and survey vessels in the Indian Ocean Region has been detected by the Indian Navy P-8I long-range maritime patrol aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV). India has issued a fresh NOTAM for 3 and 4 April over the Bay of Bengal delineating a substantial no-fly zone encompassing areas over the Bay of Bengal and the Indian Ocean region.

The PLA vessels were identified as Xiang Yang Hong 01 Oceanographic Survey & Research Ship, Xiang Yang Hong 03 Oceanographic Survey & Research Ship, Da Yang Hao Marine Resource Survey Ship and Yuan Wang 03 Satellite & Missile Tracking Ship while NOTAM designates restricted airspace for 1,600 kilometers on the Eastern Seaboard for missile tests.

PLA ships go “dark”

The Indian Navy P-8I long-range maritime patrol aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) detected four Chinese "dual-use" vessels in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). Some of the PLA ships went “dark” switching off their automatic identification system transponders.

The PLA Yuan Wang class dual use research vessels for satellite and missile tracking are equipped with large antennae, advanced sensors and electronic equipment to monitor satellite launches, track trajectories of ballistic missiles and undertake electronic snooping.

Earlier Chinese research vessel, Xiang Yang Hong 01 was in Bay of Bengal when India test launched the 5,000-km range Agni-5 ballistic missile with multiple independently targetable re-entry vehicles on March 11 and another research ship Yuan Wang 03 sailed close to the long no fly zone over Bay of Bengal last week during the planned ballistic missile tests from Abdul Kalam island off the Odisha coast.

Indian defence establishment suspect “PLA Dual-Use Research Operations in the Indian Ocean” to open a potent maritime front against India and complete strategic encirclement. Indian geo strategic and defence experts have warned of advancing Beijing's geopolitical agenda with suspicious PLA oceanographic missions since 2020 and identified 64 active research and survey vessels active in IOR.

After the Maldives allowed China to dock its research vessel at its Male port in January, Indian geo-strategist Brahma Chellaney said China was aggressively engaged in mapping the Indian Ocean bed and collecting seismic and bathymetric data to facilitate submarine operations in India's maritime backyard.

“China has stepped up its survey of the Indian Ocean, including the seafloor, to facilitate submarine operations in the Indian Ocean,” said Chellaney.

Another Chinese vessel Xiang Yang Hong 01 was spotted on the East coast while its sister ship continued survey of the Indian Ocean region.