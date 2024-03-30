‘India Zindabad’: Pak Nationals Thank Indian Navy After Being Rescued From Hijacked Iranian Vessel In Arabian Sea (WATCH)

X

The Indian Navy rescued a hijacked Iranian ship and its crew of 23 Pakistani nationals in the Arabian Sea on Friday. After being saved, the Pakistani nationals on the ship, FV AI Kambar 786, thanked the Indian Navy and chanted 'India Zindabad'.

The Indian Navy in a statement said that it has caught the nine armed pirates who hijacked the ship, and they are being brought to India for legal action according to the Maritime Anti-Piracy Act of 2022.

As per reports, the Navy got information about the hijacking of the Iranian fishing ship AI Kambar 786 about 90 nautical miles South West of Socotra in Yemen on March 28.

"Successful Anti-Piracy Operation by the #IndianNavy. After successfully forcing surrender of the nine armed pirates, #IndianNavy’s specialist teams have completed sanitisation & seaworthiness checks of FV Al-Kambar. The crew comprising 23 Pakistani nationals were given a thorough medical checkup prior to clearing the boat to continue with her fishing activities. The pirates are being brought to #India for further legal action in accordance with the Maritime Anti-Piracy Act of 2022," Indian Navy said in a post on X.

The hijacked ship was stopped by INS Sumedha early on Friday, and later joined by INS Trishul.

"#INSSumedha intercepted FV Al-Kambar during early hours of #29Mar 24 & was joined subsequently by the guided missile frigate #INSTrishul. After more than 12 hrs of intense coercive tactical measures as per the SOPs, the pirates on board the hijacked FV were forced to surrender. The crew, comprising 23 Pakistani nationals, have been safely rescued. Indian Naval specialist teams are presently undertaking thorough sanitisation & seaworthiness checks of the FV in order to escort her to a safe area for resuming normal fishing activities," the Navy added.