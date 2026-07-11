Indian Navy Commissions INS Mahendragiri, Sixth Indigenous Project 17A Stealth Frigate Built Under Atmanirbhar Bharat | Video | X /

Visakhapatnam: The Indian Navy is set to induct its sixth Project 17A indigenous stealth frigate, INS Mahendragiri, in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

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Sharing a video of the frigate, the Indian Navy recalled Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's remarks, "For us, an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (Self-Reliant India) means a nation brimming with self-confidence, standing firmly on its own feet, and engaging with the world as an equal partner."

Speaking about the INS Mahendragiri, Captain Saikat Chatterjee, Commanding Officer (Designate) of the ship, said, "It's an absolute honour to command an indigenous modern stealth frigate of this stature. And as the commissioning crew, we are conscious of this privilege."

"Mahendragiri primo temporis. She has no forerunner in the Navy. The ship, therefore, charts its own legacy with a fresh soul and character," he said.

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"The ship's motto is -- 'Sthitpragyah, Raneshu, Aprajitah', which translates to steadfast, wisdom and invincible in the battle. It is a dictum that guides us to commit ourselves unwaveringly in all actions," the Commanding Officer further stated.

"While we do not stand on an established legacy, we have been privileged to chart our own. We pledge to serve resolutely as founding custodians of this ship. We shall remain ever ready and mission-primed to live up to the standards of excellence in the Indian Navy, reflecting the timeless values of duty, honour and courage," Captain Chatterjee added.

The warship is built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd in Mumbai. Its commissioning at Visakhapatnam signifies that INS Mahendragiri is most likely to join the Eastern Fleet.

Named after the majestic Mahendragiri mountain range in the Eastern Ghats, the frigate embodies resilience, strength and unwavering resolve.

The warship has been designed in-house by the Navy's Warship Design Bureau.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will commission the historic ship into the Indian Navy later in the day.

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This class of frigates is the largest and most advanced to be built in India and operated by the Navy. In fact, they are among the largest frigates in the world.

The fifth frigate of this class, INS Dunagiri, was commissioned in Kolkata on June 21 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The last frigate of the class, INS Vindhyagiri, is under construction at Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd in Kolkata.

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INS Mahendragiri incorporates advanced stealth features, enhanced survivability, reduced radar signature and a high degree of automation.

It is powered by a modern Combined Diesel or Gas (CODOG) propulsion system, enabling high-speed operations with exceptional endurance across the full spectrum of maritime missions.

The warship has over 75 per cent indigenous content, exemplifying the government's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. A large number of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) have been involved in its construction, generating significant employment.

INS Mahendragiri is equipped with an advanced suite of indigenous and state-of-the-art weapons and sensors, including surface-to-surface BrahMos and surface-to-air Barak-8 missile systems, sophisticated electronic warfare capabilities, comprehensive anti-submarine warfare systems and an integrated Combat Management System.

Capable of undertaking anti-air, anti-surface and anti-submarine operations, the warship is equally suited for maritime security, power projection, Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR), Search and Rescue (SAR) and sustained presence missions.

"The commissioning will mark another significant milestone in the successful execution of the Project 17A programme. As successive frigates of the class join the fleet, they continue to strengthen the Indian Navy's combat capability while reinforcing India's position as a leading indigenous warship-building nation," the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

The warship will serve as a formidable force multiplier, safeguarding the nation's maritime interests and contributing to a secure, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)