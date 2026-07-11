India, New Zealand Elevate Ties To Strategic Partnership; Set ₹35,000 Crore Trade Target By 2030

India and New Zealand have elevated their bilateral relationship to a Strategic Partnership, adopting the ‘India-New Zealand Strategic Partnership: Roadmap to 2030’ to expand cooperation across key sectors including trade, agriculture, security, innovation and people-to-people exchanges.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon agreed to upgrade ties during Modi’s two-day official visit to New Zealand from July 10-11.

The visit marked the first trip by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in four decades.

According to the India-New Zealand joint statement, the two leaders endorsed the roadmap as a framework to guide cooperation over the next four years.

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They also outlined a long-term vision to further strengthen bilateral engagement through existing mechanisms and explore new areas of collaboration at both bilateral and multilateral platforms.

The leaders welcomed the growing momentum in economic relations while acknowledging that significant opportunities remain untapped.

They set an ambitious target of doubling two-way trade in goods and services to NZ$7 billion, equivalent to around ₹35,000 crore, by 2030.

Both countries encouraged businesses to expand partnerships, explore new opportunities and leverage complementarities between their economies.

The leaders also welcomed the conclusion and signing of the India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA), describing it as a balanced and mutually beneficial pact.

The joint statement highlighted the importance of the FTA in strengthening economic ties through removal of trade barriers, increased cooperation and greater investment flows from New Zealand into India.

The two sides agreed to work towards its early implementation.

New Zealand was also identified as a potential partner in supporting India’s goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

Areas of cooperation include agriculture, skills development, innovation, clean energy, sports and other emerging sectors.

Beyond economic engagement, India and New Zealand reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening security cooperation. The two countries jointly condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism.

The Strategic Partnership is expected to provide a broader framework for collaboration and deepen cooperation between the two nations across multiple domains.

The roadmap reflects both countries’ intent to build a more comprehensive relationship driven by economic growth, strategic coordination and stronger connections between their people.