PM Narendra Modi Receives Traditional Maori Welcome In Auckland, Hails Historic India-New Zealand FTA During Talks With Christopher Luxon | Video | X / @narendramodi

Auckland: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (local time) said he was "honoured" to receive a traditional Maori powhiri ceremonial welcome at the Government House in Auckland, describing the ceremony as a reflection of New Zealand's rich heritage and traditions.

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In a post on X, PM Modi expressed gratitude for the ceremonial welcome accorded to him at the start of his engagements in New Zealand.

"Honoured to receive a ceremonial welcome at Government House in Auckland. The traditional Maori powhiri was a moving reflection of New Zealand's rich heritage and traditions," the Prime Minister wrote.

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The Prime Minister also held delegation-level talks with his Kiwi counterpart Christopher Luxon, during which he described the India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA) as a historic milestone in bilateral ties, thanking Luxon for concluding the pact in a short span.

During delegation-level talks in Auckland, PM Modi also hailed the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to New Zealand in 40 years, saying it had infused new momentum into the relationship and reaffirmed the two countries' commitment to deepening their partnership.

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"It gives me great pleasure that an Indian Prime Minister has visited New Zealand after 40 years. By organising an event in your economic capital, you have created an opportunity to infuse new strength into the relationship between India and New Zealand. I am deeply grateful," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said the warmth shown by the people of New Zealand towards India was deeply moving and described the visit as a defining moment in bilateral ties.

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"This marks a historic milestone in our relationship, one that revitalises our ties and reaffirms our commitment to friendship. When you visited India, the FTA process began. The way all of New Zealand united to bring the FTA to fruition in such a short time, perhaps a global first for such a swift success, is remarkable. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to your leadership, your government and your team for this achievement," he said.

The Prime Minister said the two countries are natural partners due to their shared democratic values and close cooperation as maritime nations in the Indo-Pacific. Expressing confidence in the future of the partnership, PM Modi said both countries could make a meaningful contribution to global peace, stability and security.

Read Also PM Modi Receives Grand Welcome From Indian Diaspora During Historic New Zealand Visit

Later today, the Prime Minister is scheduled to interact with prominent business and sports personalities. Reflecting the strong people-to-people ties between India and New Zealand, the Prime Minister will also address a large gathering of the Indian diaspora, as per the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

PM Modi arrived in Auckland on Friday and was greeted by Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, with whom he shared a warm embrace. This visit is taking place at the invitation of Prime Minister Luxon.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)