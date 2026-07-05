Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2026 Application Window Closes Today; Apply Now At joinindiannavy.gov.in

Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2026: The Indian Navy will close the online application window for the Agniveer (Apprentice) Recruitment 2026 today, July 5, 2026. Eligible unmarried Indian male candidates can submit their applications for the 01/2027 and 02/2027 batches through the official recruitment portal, joinindiannavy.gov.in, before the deadline.

The application process began on June 5, 2026. The recruitment will be conducted in online mode only, with the Stage I examination scheduled through the Indian Navy Entrance Test (INET) 2/2026. The Navy has not yet announced the total number of vacancies.

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Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2026: Important Dates

According to the recruitment schedule:

Application deadline: July 5, 2026

INET 2/2026 examination: August 2026

Result declaration: End of August or early September 2026

Stage II (01/2027 batch): October 2026

Induction at INS Chilka (01/2027 batch): December 2026

Stage II (02/2027 batch): March 2027

Induction at INS Chilka (02/2027 batch): May 2027

Candidates who have not yet applied are advised to complete the registration process before the application window closes today.

Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2026: How To Apply

The Indian Navy Agniveer (Apprentice/SSR & MR) 2026 application window closes today, July 5, 2026. Eligible candidates must complete the application process through the Join Indian Navy official portal before the deadline. Candidates can follow these steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the Join Indian Navy official portal and register using your Aadhaar card or any other government-issued identity proof.

Step 2: Log in to your candidate dashboard, click on the 'Current Opportunities' tab, and select the Agniveer (Apprentice/SSR & MR) recruitment link.

Step 3: Upload the required documents, including the Class 10 marksheet, passport-sized photograph, and other prescribed certificates.

Step 4: Pay the application fee of Rs 550 plus 18% GST through Net Banking, UPI, Visa, MasterCard, or RuPay debit/credit cards.

Step 5: Review the application form, submit it, and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2026: Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay a non-refundable examination fee of Rs 550, along with 18% GST, through online payment modes, including Net Banking, UPI, Visa, MasterCard, or RuPay debit/credit cards. The fee will not be refunded under any circumstances once the payment is successfully completed.

Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2026: Selection Process

The recruitment process consists of multiple stages:

Indian Navy Entrance Test (INET 2/2026)

Shortlisting based on merit

Physical Fitness Test (PFT)

Stage II Written Examination

Recruitment Medical Examination

Preparation of a state-wise merit list

Selected candidates will complete the final medical formalities at INS Chilka before induction.