India, Australia Sign 18 Agreements On Nuclear Energy, Defence, Critical Minerals And Trade | VIDEO

Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Anthony Albanese oversaw the signing of 18 agreements to deepen India-Australia strategic cooperation | X - @narendramodi

New Delhi, July 9, 2026: India and Australia on Thursday signed 18 agreements covering civil nuclear energy, maritime security, critical minerals, defence cooperation, cyber technology and supply chains, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese highlighted the importance of their partnership in maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

The civil nuclear energy agreement will enable the commercial supply of uranium from Australia to India for its nuclear power projects. The pact comes nearly 12 years after the two countries signed a historic civil nuclear cooperation agreement.

The community programme in Melbourne was made even more special with the presence of PM Albanese. His speech was outstanding, reflecting his deep commitment to India-Australia friendship and the immense value he places on our partnership.@AlboMP pic.twitter.com/U0krUPZTGm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 9, 2026

The two nations also agreed to speed up negotiations on the proposed Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) and a bilateral investment protection framework.

Among the agreements signed after the summit talks were a Joint Declaration on Defence and Security Cooperation, a Maritime Security Collaboration Roadmap, a Joint Statement on Energy Security and a partnership focused on cyber, critical technologies and supply chains.

Modi described the outcomes of his discussions with Albanese as "unparalleled", particularly in areas including renewable energy, climate action, nuclear energy, critical minerals, technology and education.

Thank you Melbourne!



Thank you Australia!



Today was electrifying… pic.twitter.com/O83XPoScgb — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 9, 2026

Maritime And Defence Cooperation

The agreements included a pact between the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and Australia's Maritime Border Command (MBC) to enhance cooperation in maritime law enforcement, maritime domain awareness and border protection.

Both sides also agreed to work closely in shipbuilding, ship repair and maintenance.

The Maritime Security Collaboration Roadmap aims to strengthen defence and security cooperation over the long term while promoting collaboration in the defence industrial sector, including co-development of military hardware and improving supply chain resilience.

The roadmap will also support greater interoperability and information sharing between the defence forces of both countries, while expanding aircraft deployments from each other's territories, according to the document.

Excited to be among the Indian community in Melbourne. Their energy and enthusiasm are truly unmatched. They are one of the strongest pillars of India-Australia friendship. https://t.co/dG9F5vj5jr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 9, 2026

Modi said the India-Australia Maritime Security Collaboration Roadmap would provide fresh momentum to joint efforts in the Indo-Pacific. "We will also move forward together in shipbuilding, ship repair and maintenance."

An announcement was also made about the deployment of an Indian military instructor at the Australian Defence College for 2028-29.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the importance of a free and stable Indo-Pacific amid concerns over China's growing military activities in the region.

"The Indo-Pacific is not just the confluence of two oceans. It also symbolises the shared aspirations of like-minded democracies like India and Australia," he said.

"Today, we have issued an important Joint Declaration to enhance cooperation in defence and security. Through the India-Australia Defence Innovation Corridor, we will work to connect defence start-ups and industries," he said.

Energy And Trade Partnership

Under the energy security framework, India and Australia agreed to strengthen energy security by ensuring stable and reliable supplies of coal, diesel, other liquid fuels and natural gas.

Modi said the two countries would also collaborate on a critical minerals corridor and launched the Australia-India Partnership on Cyber, Critical Technologies, and Supply Chains.

"Today, we have signed an important agreement in the field of nuclear energy. This will open the way for uranium supplies from Australia to India and give new impetus to our clean energy objectives," he said.

"Our cooperation in critical minerals is vital to our strategic security and clean energy transition. With this in mind, today we have launched the Australia-India Partnership on Cyber, Critical Technologies, and Supply Chains," he said.

Modi said India and Australia had recognised terrorism as a challenge affecting all of humanity.

"Therefore, our fight against terrorism is shared, our resolve unwavering, and our cooperation continues to strengthen," he said.

He also said global conflicts could only be addressed through dialogue and diplomacy.

"We also believe that the tensions and conflicts raging in many parts of the world can only be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. Together, we will further strengthen peace, stability, freedom of navigation, and a rules-based order throughout the Indo-Pacific region," he said.

Education And Investment Ties

Albanese said the relationship between the two countries had become increasingly important.

"Six years into our strategic partnership, Australia's relationship with India has never been more consequential than it is today. Our partnership has never been stronger," he said.

"We share a focus on deepening and diversifying the relationship between our countries so we can continue to grow from strength to strength.

"Today, we have done exactly that across the breadth of our relationship. With new landmark agreements, we are expanding our relationship across defence and security, education, science and technology, and energy security and critical minerals," he said.

He said the nuclear energy agreement would allow uranium exports from Australia to India for peaceful purposes.

"The arrangement facilitates Australian uranium exports to India to help increase the share of non-fossil fuel power capacity, providing an additional market for the Australian resources sector," he said.

Albanese added that the two nations were working towards expanding cooperation across various sectors.

"Australia values India as a top-tier security partner and the declaration reflects our shared commitment to a peaceful, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific region."

"We will boost strategic coordination, increase the complexity of our defence exercises and further build interoperability between our defence forces," he said.

Following the talks between Modi and Albanese, a letter of approval was handed over to Australia for Victoria University to establish its campus in Gurugram.

A separate letter of intent was issued to Flinders University to set up its campus in Bengaluru.

The two leaders also discussed expanding trade and investment ties through the Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement signed in 2022.

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"The Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement signed in 2022 has steadily expanded our trade and investment horizons. We have now decided to expedite work on the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA), which will be balanced, ambitious, and a win-win for both countries. We will also move forward rapidly on the Bilateral Investment Treaty," Modi said.

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