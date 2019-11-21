Indian Navy comes to rescue of woman in emergency labour in remote Andaman village

Post embarkation of the patient, the boat left the village late in the evening.

While in the boat, which was moving bit slowly because of patient's condition, the woman delivered a baby. Thereafter, both mother and baby were transferred to the Community Health Centre on arrival in Kamorta Jetty.

"Both mother and baby are safe and in good health," the officer said.

The whole operation, owing to the nature of emergency, required delicate handling of the fast interceptor craft throughout the travel of approximately 20 km by sea from Daring to the Kamorta Jetty.