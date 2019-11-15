Mumbai: 25-year-old Navy sailor found dead at duty post with bullet injury

On Thursday evening, a 25-year-old sailor of the Navy, identified as Akhilesh Yadav, was found dead with a bullet injury to his head.

According to Indian Express, Yadav, who was posted on security duty at INS Angre, was rushed to INHS Asvini, a military hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. The bullet which fatally injured him was shot from his own service rifle.

