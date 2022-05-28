Indian economy taking time to return to pre-pandemic level due to Russia-Ukraine war: Economist Bibek Debroy

Economist Bibek Debroy (Centre) |

Kolkata: Economist Bibek Debroy claimed that India’s economy is taking time to return to pre-pandemic level due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

“During the pandemic, the condition of India was better than any other country. India was doing better in mortality rate, infection control and in economy. WHO had misled people by claiming that deaths in India were more than that reported but the truth is registration of death was closed during the lockdown. The economy of India would have been the same as pre-pandemic by now but due to the Russia- Ukraine war it is being delayed,” said the Professor.

Debroy visited Kolkata to launch political analyst-turned-author Priyam Gandhi Mody’s ‘A Nation to Protect’ (Leading India through the Covid crisis).

Speaking about the book, Debroy said that this book made it clear that the virus was leaked from a laboratory in China and also Britain funded the virus.

Praising the BJP led Central government, the professor said that the Central government had done a lot for the rural sector of the country during the pandemic.

“The health infrastructure is normally poor in the rural sector but the BJP government along with urban areas also provided adequate health facilities to beat the pandemic,” mentioned Debroy.