Indian economist Noronha is Assistant SG and Head of UNEP NY Office

Yoshita Singh

United Nations

UN chief Antonio Guterres has appointed leading Indian economist Ligia Noronha as Assistant Secretary-General and Head of the New York Office of the UN Environment Programme (UNEP). Noronha will succeed fellow Indian and development economist Satya Tripathi to whom Secretary-General Guterres is "grateful for his leadership and dedicated service during his tenure," according to a statement here on Thursday.

Noronha is an economist with over 30 years of international experience in the field of sustainable development. She has worked since 2014 as Director of UNEP's Economy Division based in Nairobi, leading UNEP's work on climate mitigation and energy transitions; and on inclusive green economies, sustainable consumption and production, the statement said.