Indian Coast Guard helicopter ALH Dhruv crashes after forced landing at Kochi airport, one injured

An Indian Coast Guard helicopter - ALH Dhruv Mark 3 - crashed after making a forced landing during a test flight in Kochi on Sunday due to unknown reasons.

The chopper was at around 25 feet height when it had to make a forced landing on the Kochi airport runway before it crashed.

The ICG is investigating the incident while the runway remains closed for operations.

There were three people on board, including the pilots, out of which one sustained injuries and has been shifted to a nearby hospital.

The entire fleet of the made-in-India ALH Dhruv helicopters had been grounded for nearly 10 days earlier this month after one of the choppers belonging to the Indian Navy was forced to make an emergency landing after experiencing sudden loss of power and height.

The Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) was on a routine sortie off the Mumbai coast when it developed the problem. All three crew members on board were rescued by naval patrol craft after immediate search and rescue.

Entire fleet was grounded earlier this month

The defence forces halted operations of the ALH Dhruv's before some of them were cleared to fly again on March 22.

The ALH Dhruvs are operated by all three defence forces including the Army, Navy and Air Force along with the ICG.

The choppers are used in multiple roles by the defence forces including transportation of men and material.

The ALH Dhruv has become one of the important parts of helicopter missions undertaken by all three forces involved in different terrains they are deployed.

