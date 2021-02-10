Indian, Chinese troops disengaging at Pangong Lake, LAC stand-off ends: Beijing

New Delhi: China on Wednesday said that frontline troops of India and China at the southern and northern banks of the Pangong Lake at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh have started "synchronised and organised disengagement" from Wednesday.

The announcement was made by the Chinese defence ministry in Beijing. However, there was no comment from the Indian side on the statement carried by China's official media.

Senior Colonel Wu Qian, spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of National Defence, in a written statement on this day, said, "The Chinese and Indian frontline troops at the southern and northern bank of the Pangong Tso Lake start synchronised and organised disengagement from February 10."

The Chinese Ministry of National Defence spokesperson further stated that the move is in accordance with the consensus reached by both sides at the ninth round of China-India Corps Commander Level Meeting at Moldo.

After the 16-hour-long marathon ninth round of military dialogue, both the countries issued a joint statement wherein it was stated that they have agreed to push for an early disengagement of the frontline troops at disputed border areas across the LAC.

The two sides agreed that this round of meeting was positive, practical and constructive, which further enhanced mutual trust and understanding. The two sides have also agreed to push for an early disengagement of the frontline troops, the joint statement stated.

It also stated that both the countries have also agreed to follow the important consensus of their state leaders, maintain the good momentum of dialogue and negotiation, and hold the 10th round of the Corps Commander Level Meeting at an early date to jointly advance de-escalation.

The militaries of China and India have been engaged in a tense standoff in eastern Ladakh since early May last year. The two countries have held several rounds of military and diplomatic-level talks to resolve the face-off.

On January 24, the 9th round of China-India Corps Commander-level meeting was held on the Chinese side of the Moldo-Chushul border meeting point.

